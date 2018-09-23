Muncy is on the bench Sunday against the lefty Joey Lucchesi and the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Muncy has started against every righty while sitting against every lefty since Aug. 12. David Freese will get the call at first base Sunday. The Dodgers tentatively line up to face three lefties in their final six games, so expect Muncy to head to the bench on those three occasions.