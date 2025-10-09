Muncy is not in the lineup Thursday for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's left-hander Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for the Phillies, so the left-handed-swinging Muncy will begin the contest on the bench. Muncy has entered mid-game the first two times the Dodgers faced a lefty this series, and he's a good bet to do so again in Game 4. Enrique Hernandez will start at third base Thursday.