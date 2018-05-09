Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out of lineup vs. lefty
Muncy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
As per usual, Muncy will head to the bench with a left-handed starter (Patrick Corbin) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Kyle Farmer will pick up the start at third base in his stead, hitting eighth.
More News
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...