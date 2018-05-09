Muncy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

As per usual, Muncy will head to the bench with a left-handed starter (Patrick Corbin) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Kyle Farmer will pick up the start at third base in his stead, hitting eighth.

