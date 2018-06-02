Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out of Saturday's lineup
Muncy is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He is hitting .240 with two home runs over his last 25 at-bats and will take a seat against righty German Marquez. Cody Bellinger will start at first base and Joc Pederson will start in right field.
