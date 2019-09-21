Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out Saturday with quad issue

Muncy (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

This hardly comes as a surprise, as Muncy left Friday's game with quad tightness and the Dodgers have no reason to test their luck with him. Muncy felt the tightness while breaking out of the batter's box on his two-run double in the seventh inning. Justin Turner (ankle) returns to third base as David Freese mans first.