Dodgers' Max Muncy: Over oblique injury
Muncy (oblique) is listed as the starting first baseman for Triple-A Oklahoma City in their season-opening lineup Thursday against Iowa.
Muncy received an invite to the Dodgers' major-league spring training but was an early cut after sustaining an oblique injury. Since reporting to minor-league camp, Muncy appears to have made a full recovery from the issue, so he shouldn't face any limitations as Oklahoma City kicks off its season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Joining minor-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Dealing with oblique injury•
-
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Agrees to minor-league deal with Dodgers•
-
Athletics' Max Muncy: Returns to minor league camp•
-
Athletics' Max Muncy: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Max Muncy: Out of the mix for regular starts•
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...