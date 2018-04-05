Muncy (oblique) is listed as the starting first baseman for Triple-A Oklahoma City in their season-opening lineup Thursday against Iowa.

Muncy received an invite to the Dodgers' major-league spring training but was an early cut after sustaining an oblique injury. Since reporting to minor-league camp, Muncy appears to have made a full recovery from the issue, so he shouldn't face any limitations as Oklahoma City kicks off its season.

