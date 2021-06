Muncy went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and a strikeout in a 5-3 loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Playing in only his second game since returning from injury, Muncy doubled and scored in both the fourth and eighth innings to assist in two of Los Angeles' three runs on the game. The infielder is now slashing a robust .266/.421/.533 and leads the team in both on base and slugging.