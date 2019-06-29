Dodgers' Max Muncy: Plates five in loss

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, five RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Rockies.

Muncy's blast came in the sixth inning to cut the score to 10-8, and he added an RBI single in the eighth inning to bring the Dodgers within one, but they were unable to tie the game. The infielder is up to 20 homers, 57 RBI and 52 runs scored in 81 games this season. He now has three homers in his last two games.