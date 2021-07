Muncy went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

Muncy was unable to reach base in any of his first three plate appearances Sunday, but he got hot late with doubles in the seventh and ninth innings. The 30-year-old has driven in multiple runs in three of the last four games, and he's gone 4-for-15 with a home run, nine RBI, two runs and three walks during that time.