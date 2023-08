Muncy went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Muncy didn't take long to extend his on-base streak and hitting streak to 11 and nine games, respectively. After walking in his first plate appearance in the bottom of the first inning, Muncy delivered a two-run double in his third trip to the plate in the fourth. Muncy closed August with a .253/.388/.494 slash line to go with four home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs in 23 games.