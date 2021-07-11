Muncy went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Dodgers' 22-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Muncy did all his damage in four innings before manager Dave Roberts subbed him out of the contest while the Dodgers held a comfortable 9-0 lead. Since slugging four home runs in a five-game stretch between June 25 and July 1, Muncy has failed to leave the yard, but he's still maintained a solid .743 OPS over the past week and a half while striking out only three times in nine contests.