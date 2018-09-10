Muncy sits for the third straight day Monday against the Reds as the Dodgers face their third consecutive lefty in Cody Reed.

Muncy has now started against every righty while sitting against every lefty over the Dodgers' last 21 games. He actually hasn't demonstrated any noticeable platoon split this season, posting a 155 wRC+ against lefties and a 157 wRC+ against righties, but he appears to be locked into that role going forward. David Freese starts at first base in his place Monday.