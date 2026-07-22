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Dodgers' Max Muncy: Plays hero in Tuesday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Phillies.

The veteran third baseman took Zack Wheeler deep in the fourth inning for the Dodgers' only offense of the night, but Justin Wrobleski and the bullpen make it hold up. It was Muncy's 19th homer of the season and second in five games since the All-Star break, and per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, he's now tied with Ron Cey for fifth on the franchise's all-time list with 228. with Hall of Famers Duke Snider (389), Gil Hodges (361) and Roy Campanella (242) sitting ahead of him along with more recent star Eric Karros (270).

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