Muncy (illness) went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Monday in the Dodgers' 5-2 exhibition win over the South Korean national team in Seoul, South Korea.

In the Dodgers' final tuneup before their regular-season opener Wednesday versus the Padres in Seoul, Muncy played nine innings at third base while slotting in as the No. 5 hitter in what appeared to be manager Dave Roberts' preferred lineup configuration versus right-handed pitching. Muncy had missed some workouts last week in Arizona while battling an illness, but his ability to join the Dodgers for the trip to South Korea and play nine innings Monday sets the stage for him to be included in the lineup for both contests of the season-opening series against the Padres this week.