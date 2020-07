Manager Dave Roberts said Muncy -- who is batting first in Thursday's season opener against the Giants -- will hit leadoff for "the foreseeable future," Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Roberts said the goal is to stagger the team's lineup, so the lefty-hitting Muncy will be followed by righty-swinging Mookie Betts. Muncy has occupied the leadoff spot just seven times in his career, going 5-for-17 (.294) with a home run and two RBI in those appearances.