Muncy went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-0 victory against the Reds on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been a pretty steady presence in the Dodgers lineup this season. He hit .269 with an .857 OPS in April, and Muncy has improved on both of those numbers during the first half of May. He's up to nine homers and a .496 slugging percentage in 2019. Overall, Muncy is batting .262 with 14 extra-base hits, 29 RBI, 21 runs and two steals in 141 at-bats this season.