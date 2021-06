Muncy (oblique) is pain-free and remains on-track for a minimum stay on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With his current trajectory, Muncy could return to the Dodgers on June 22 during what's likely to be a closely-fought Padres series. Though he had fallen into a cold, 3-for-21 stretch in eight games before the injury, Muncy still boasts a .418 OBP and has undoubtedly been one of the Dodgers' most impactful bats this season.