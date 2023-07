Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Muncy has gone 7-for-28 (.250) over his last eight contests while smacking two homers and adding six RBI in that span. His blast Thursday was his 20th of the campaign -- a mark he's reached in each of the last five full seasons. The infielder is still batting just .195, but he's slugging .469 with 51 RBI, 46 runs scored, one stolen base and six doubles through 70 contests.