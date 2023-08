Muncy went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to Boston.

The 33-year-old slugger deposited a fifth-inning James Paxton offering into the Fenway bleachers for a two-run shot, giving the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. Muncy has now reached the 30-homer plateau for the fourth time in his career. However, his batting average remains below the Mendoza Line at .197 for the year.