Muncy went 1-for-1 with four walks, an RBI and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's win over St. Louis.

Muncy's power outbreak has calmed a bit (by his standards) with just two homers over his last 17 games, but he has continued to be an on-base machine with 13 walks over that span. The 27-year-old is no longer seeing everyday playing time, but he remains in the lineup against right-handed starters more often than not, keeping his fantasy value afloat.