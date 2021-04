Muncy went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and scored two runs in a victory over the Nationals on Saturday.

Muncy has been an on-base machine in the early going, racking up 11 hits, nine walks and a HBP across 39 plate appearances for a superb .538 OBP -- second best in the National League. At the heart of his success this season is a 10.3 percent strikeout rate that is a vast improvement over the 24.2 percent mark he posted in 2020.