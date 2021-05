Muncy went 2-for-4 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored Saturday in the Dodgers' 14-11 win over the Angels.

Muncy has begun to catch fire at the dish over his last five games, going 5-for-18 with three extra-base hits (two home runs, one double), five RBI, four runs and a 3:7 BB:K. Thanks to a magnificent 23.1 percent walk rate, Muncy has been especially valuable in fantasy leagues that swap out batting average (.223 season mark) for on-base percentage (.420).