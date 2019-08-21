Dodgers' Max Muncy: Reaches base four times

Muncy went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, three walks and three runs scored in the Dodgers' 16-3 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Muncy extended his hitting streak to eight games with a sixth-inning solo shot off Justin Shafer, giving him 32 long balls on the season in 420 at-bats. The 28-year-old also continues to showcase excellent plate discipline, as the three walks give him 75 free passes, leaving him with an excellent .374 on-base percentage.