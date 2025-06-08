Muncy went 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base Saturday in a loss to St. Louis.

The Dodgers offense struggled to produce runs again Saturday, but Muncy did what he could to set the table from the middle of the order by reaching in all four of his trips to the plate. The veteran third baseman even got himself into scoring position with a rare stolen base -- his third of the campaign, which is already tied for the second-highest total of his career -- but he ended up being stranded there. Muncy continues to turn things around at the plate; he was hitting below the Mendoza Line as recently as May 14 but has batted .311 over 20 games since then to push his season slash line to .229/.353/.422.