Muncy went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a run and an RBI in Friday's 7-3 win over St. Louis.

Muncy spent time on the paternity list this week before being activated ahead of Friday's contest. The third baseman picked up where he left off prior to his brief absence, drawing multiple walks for the fourth time in his past seven games. Over that stretch, Muncy is slashing .375/.630/1.188 with four homers, five runs and seven RBI.