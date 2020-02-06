Dodgers' Max Muncy: Receives extension

Muncy and the Dodgers came to terms Thursday on a three-year, $24.5 million contract extension, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The contract includes a $13 million team option or a $1.5 million buyout for 2023.

Muncy didn't become a full-time regular at the MLB level until his age-27 season in 2018, so he was likely eager to accept a fairly modest extension rather than being subjected to the arbitration process for the next three years. The deal will also allow the Dodgers to potentially buy out his first year of free agency in 2023. Muncy, who has slugged 35 home runs in back-to-back years while showing the ability to play three infield spots, is expected to see most of his action at first base in 2020.