Dodgers' Max Muncy: Rejoins lineup

Muncy (quadriceps) is starting at first base and hitting second Tuesday against the Padres.

Muncy missed a pair of games over the weekend with a quad injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the starting nine following Monday's day off. The 29-year-old, who is hitting just .160 with a .490 OPS in six games since returning from the injured list, will look to turn things around Tuesday as he faces right-hander Ronald Bolanos.