Muncy (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Muncy exited Thursday's game against Oakland after being hit by a pitch on the left wrist, and the bruise will keep him out of the starting nine Sunday for the third straight game. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be available to pinch hit. Chris Taylor receives another look at third base while Enrique Hernandez starts in left field.