Muncy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Hanser Alberto will enter the starting nine at third base in place of Muncy, who takes a seat after he was included in the lineup in each of the past five games. Through the first five games of May, Muncy is reaching base at a .400 clip, but it's largely been driven by walks (six) rather than hits (two).