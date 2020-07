Muncy (finger) has been swinging a bat but has some discomfort while catching a ball, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Muncy was hit in the hand with a ball nearly a week ago and has been held out of intrasquad games since. While the slugger doesn't feel his bruised left ring finger limits his offense, he has experienced tenderness when playing catch. Manager Dave Roberts reiterated Sunday that he expects Muncy to be ready for Opening Day.