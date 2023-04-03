site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-max-muncy-returns-to-lineup-865023 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Muncy (groin) is back in the Dodgers' lineup Monday for their game against the Rockies.
Muncy was hit by a pitch in the groin area Saturday and sat out Sunday's game, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Monday. He'll be at third base and batting cleanup against Ryan Feltner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read