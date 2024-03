Muncy (hand) is starting at third base and batting fourth for the Dodgers' spring training game against the Cubs on Saturday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy had been held out for the past couple of games after getting hit in the hand by a pitch during Wednesday's contest against Texas. He resumed swinging a bat Friday and was never expected to miss much time. Muncy tied a career high with 36 homers last season and has already hit one out in six at-bats this spring.