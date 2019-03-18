Dodgers' Max Muncy: Returns to lineup
Muncy (forearm) is back in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Muncy had been out since Thursday with forearm soreness, but the issue was evidently not serious enough to threaten his readiness for Opening Day. He'll bat third and play first base against Texas.
