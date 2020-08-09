Muncy explained Saturday that the finger injury he suffered during summer camp was a fracture, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Earlier reports suggested that Muncy's injury was a bruise, but the slugger indicated that he was actually dealing with a left finger fracture. The injury has not kept the slugger out of the lineup, as he has started every regular season game for the Dodgers thus far. However, Muncy has gotten off to a slow start at the plate -- despite belting four home runs, he is hitting only .169.