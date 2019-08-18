Dodgers' Max Muncy: Rides pine Sunday

Muncy is not in Sunday's lineup against the Braves, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The Dodgers now have two healthy right-handed hitters (Jedd Gyorko and Kris Negron) who play Muncy's positions, so he may sit occasionally against lefties going forward. Even so, he does not have significant splits, and when he sits it's more about getting other hitters into the lineup than any weaknesses in Muncy's game.