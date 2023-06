Muncy (hamstring) ran the bases and took grounders at third base ahead of Tuesday's game against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Muncy has been dealing with a hamstring strain since June 13 and was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. The 32-year-old third baseman is eligible to return from the IL on Friday, and his participation in pregame activities is a good sign he could be good to go by then.