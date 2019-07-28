Dodgers' Max Muncy: Scores three times in win

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and an RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

Muncy made his second consecutive start at second base in the contest and looks on track to see most of his playing time at that position for the foreseeable future with Enrique Hernandez (hand) on track to join Chris Taylor (forearm) on the 10-day injured list. The increased defensive versatility is just another boon to Muncy's fantasy value, which gets a greater bump in leagues that count on-base percentage rather than batting average as a category.