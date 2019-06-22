Dodgers' Max Muncy: Scores twice in win

Muncy went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

He opened the scoring in the second inning by scoring on Chris Taylor's sacrifice fly, and then scored again on Matt Beaty's walkoff homer. Muncy has been nursing a bruised ankle this week, but he's now hit safely in his last nine games, swatting four homers and adding eight RBI and eight runs in that span.