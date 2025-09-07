Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Muncy (oblique) is expected to be activated for Monday's game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Muncy's rehab from a strained right oblique slowed at the end of August while the infielder battled illness. After a short rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Muncy will rejoin the Dodgers for the start of a three-game home series against the Rockies, which starts Monday. Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas have handled most of the third base work recently.