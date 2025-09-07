default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Muncy (oblique) is expected to be activated for Monday's game against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Muncy's rehab from a strained right oblique slowed at the end of August while the infielder battled illness. After a short rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Muncy will rejoin the Dodgers for the start of a three-game home series against the Rockies, which starts Monday. Enrique Hernandez and Miguel Rojas have handled most of the third base work recently.

More News