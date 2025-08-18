Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Muncy's (oblique) condition is improving, and the 34-year-old is scheduled to take part in some "rotational" work Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Though Muncy's oblique strain is of the mild variety, the Dodgers are still expecting him to miss more than the minimum 10 days after he landed on the injured list Friday. Muncy is still in the early stages of his recovery program, so a clearer timeline for his return from the IL is unlikely to become available until he's able to take part in full baseball activities. While Muncy has been out of action for the Dodgers' last four games, Alex Freeland has made three starts at third base and Buddy Kennedy has made one start.