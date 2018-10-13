Muncy remains on the bench for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Saturday.

The Brewers start their second straight lefty in Wade Miley, so David Freese will again start at first base. Game 1's starter, Gio Gonzalez, pitched just two innings before the Brewers switched to righty Brandon Woodruff, leading to Muncy pinch-hitting in the fourth inning and playing the rest of the game. A similar situation could take place again Saturday.