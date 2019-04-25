Dodgers' Max Muncy: Sits in third straight
Muncy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
With the Cubs deploying lefty starting pitchers for each of the last three days, Muncy has been on the bench for every game of the series. Muncy's usage suggests that manager Dave Roberts views him as a pure strong-side platoon player, at least while the team is at full strength. David Freese will garner the start at first base in Muncy's stead.
