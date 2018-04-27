Muncy is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This marks the fourth consecutive game in which he'll ride the pine. Muncy has typically started at third base against right-handed pitchers, but with lefty Derek Holland taking the hill for the opposition, Muncy will head to the bench for a night off. Kyle Farmer will take a turn at the hot corner to replace him.