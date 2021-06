Muncy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Muncy battled a sprained ankle over the weekend, but he returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 5-3 win and went 2-for-5 with an RBI. While Muncy didn't experience a setback during the contest, but manager Dave Roberts noted that he planned to give the veteran a maintenance day Wednesday. Muncy will presumably check back into the starting nine for Thursday's series finale.