site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-max-muncy-sitting-friday-875071 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Muncy isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
The Cardinals will begin Friday's contest with southpaw Steven Matz on the mound, forcing the lefty-hitting Muncy to the bench. Chris Taylor will take over at third base and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read