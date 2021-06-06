Manager Dave Roberts said that Muncy (ankle) may be available in a pinch-hitting capacity for Sunday's series finale in Atlanta, and the Dodgers are hopeful the 30-year-old will be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers are electing to hold Muncy out of the starting nine for a second straight game Sunday since his right ankle his still feeling stiff after he sprained it Friday. While Los Angeles is holding off on moving Muncy to the IL, if he can't get back in the lineup Tuesday following Monday's off day, the team may have to reconsider the matter. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, Roberts admitted that he'll have to "have another conversation" about Muncy's status Wednesday if he's not back in the lineup by Tuesday. Muncy has been one of the majors' hottest hitters since the beginning of May, posting a 1.067 OPS over the last five weeks.