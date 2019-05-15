Muncy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Muncy will give way to David Freese at first base with left-hander Matt Strahm toeing the rubber for the opposition. Since the start of May, Muncy is hitting .286/.375/.524 with three homers and two stolen bases in 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories