Muncy is being held out Friday after receiving a cortisone injection in his left knee after Wednesday's game, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It was perhaps surprising that Muncy was not in Friday's lineup after racking up six hits, three homers and six RBI over his last two appearances, and it is now known that he was not simply getting a night off. Muncy's knee, according to the report "has been bothering him for some time" and he figured it was "best to address it before (the) postseason." Muncy could conceivably return to the lineup Saturday, but it would not be surprising if he gets more time to rest.