Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader split with Arizona.

Muncy didn't play in the first game of the twin bill but started at third base in the nightcap. He accounted for both Los Angeles runs with a two-run shot to right field in the sixth inning. Muncy has at least one hit in 13 of his 15 games in September and is slashing .305/.388/.627 with five homers, 14 RBI and 14 runs this month.