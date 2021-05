Muncy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Muncy homered off Scott Kazmir in the first inning with two outs. It was his fourth three-hit game and third in the last week. The 30-year-old had a rough patch toward the end of April; however, in his last 13 games he is batting .476 with four homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs. He is slashing .291/.457/.532 in 184 plate appearances. His nine long balls lead the Dodgers.